Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

MNRO opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

