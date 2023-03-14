Multichain (MULTI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.95 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Multichain has a total market cap of $179.45 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multichain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $9.77 or 0.00039915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

