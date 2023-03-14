National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPGF. UBS Group dropped their target price on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital lowered National Express Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
National Express Group Stock Performance
National Express Group stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. National Express Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.22.
National Express Group Company Profile
National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.
