NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NBTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

