Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Down 2.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $45.90. 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

