New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading 1.4% Higher

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.09. 14,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 29,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

