NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Cowen lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NuVasive to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

