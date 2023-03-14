Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Parex Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

PXT stock opened at C$24.38 on Friday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.81 and a twelve month high of C$30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,380,779.10. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

