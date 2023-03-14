Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MAV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,153. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

