Piper Sandler Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $53.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

