Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Radware Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of RDWR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,997.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 318.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Radware has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $33.10.
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
