Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of RDWR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,997.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 318.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Radware has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $4,168,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,061,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 4.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,278 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Radware by 13.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 105,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

