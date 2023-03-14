Raydium Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $48.68 million and $6.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,731,914 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

