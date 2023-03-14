Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 759,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Red Cat Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 227.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Cat Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 195.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

