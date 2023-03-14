Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 759,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Red Cat Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 227.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
