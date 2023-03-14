Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. 459,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,136. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.