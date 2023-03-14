Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

