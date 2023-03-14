Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €77.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €56.15 ($60.38) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($74.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.69.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

