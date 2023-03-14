Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $31.83 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

