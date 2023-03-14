Scotiabank Boosts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$2.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities upgraded Transat A.T. from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

TRZBF opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

