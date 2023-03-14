Short Interest in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rises By 41.3%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMOT. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $596.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.