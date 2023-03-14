Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Expands By 21.9%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.43. 249,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,306. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0868 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

