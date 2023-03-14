Short Interest in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Grows By 51.1%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 92,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.0 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.09. 110,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,193. The firm has a market cap of $236.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.22%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 458,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 321,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

