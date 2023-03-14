Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Rises By 22.2%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded up 0.73 on Monday, hitting 6.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,421. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 3.75 and a twelve month high of 24.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.82 and a 200-day moving average of 6.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.