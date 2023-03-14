Short Interest in NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Increases By 15.2%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 987,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 395.0 days.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFYEF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut shares of NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Stories

