Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Softchoice from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Softchoice Trading Down 0.3 %

Softchoice stock opened at C$14.90 on Friday. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.14 million and a P/E ratio of 51.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.57.

About Softchoice

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

