Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Softchoice in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Softchoice Stock Performance
