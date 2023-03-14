Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Softchoice in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

