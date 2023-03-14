Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Stericycle stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

