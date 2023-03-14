StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of BIOC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
