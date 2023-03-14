StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

