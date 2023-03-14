StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DFFN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

