StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
ISIG opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.87.
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
