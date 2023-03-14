StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.83 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
See Also
