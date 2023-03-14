StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.83 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

