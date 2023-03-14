StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Crane Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Crane by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Crane by 6.5% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Crane by 57.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

