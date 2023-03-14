StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO opened at $1.49 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

