StockNews.com Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 7.5 %

BBW opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.