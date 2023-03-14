Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPCR) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Structure Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Structure Therapeutics had issued 10,740,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $161,100,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GPCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

GPCR opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

