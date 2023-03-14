Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of TRI opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

