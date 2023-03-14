Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

