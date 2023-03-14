Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$3.00.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.17) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$573.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

