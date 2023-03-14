Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $555.09.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.4 %
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $513.68 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
