UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.65. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UniFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

