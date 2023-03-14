USD Coin Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion and approximately $7.82 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 39,509,787,916 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

