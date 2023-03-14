Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Financial Review

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicarious Surgical and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sientra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. Sientra has a consensus target price of $51.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3,577.81%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Sientra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million $0.03 79.00 Sientra $80.68 million 0.18 -$62.48 million ($10.90) -0.13

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -65.98% -49.67% Sientra -76.47% -381.27% -36.56%

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Sientra on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

