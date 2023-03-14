Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64.
Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
Featured Articles
