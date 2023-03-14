Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

