WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$198.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$198.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of WSP Global to a sell rating and set a C$147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$187.55.

Shares of WSP opened at C$172.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$181.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

