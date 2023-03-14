WW International (NYSE:WW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

