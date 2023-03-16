AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AB Electrolux (publ)

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Longbow Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

(Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.