AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.56.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
