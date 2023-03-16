Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of PG opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $334.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

