Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,322,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

RTX stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

