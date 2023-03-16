Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNM. William Blair downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 195,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,029. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

