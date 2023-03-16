Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.30-$15.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Adobe also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.30-15.60 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.59.
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.61 on Thursday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
Further Reading
