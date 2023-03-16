Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.24

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.24 and last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 20469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

Advantest Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

